Ayodhya Verdict Live: No place for bitterness in new India, says Modi

In a historic judgement, Supreme Court has given the disputed land to Hindus and a 5-acre alternative land to Muslim parties. Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of country including Mumbai, where it will be in place till 11 am tomorrow. Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for the deployment of additional force. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after marathon hearing of 40 days. Stay tuned for more updates.