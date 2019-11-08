Ayodhya Verdict Live: Security beefed up in Delhi; All educational institutions to remain shut from 9th-11th Nov

Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for the deployment of additional force. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday at 10:30 am. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after marathon hearing of 40 days. Stay tuned for more updates.