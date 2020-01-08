Bharat Bandh Live: Banking services hit, normal life affected in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam

Welcome to our live coverage of Bharat Bandh on January 8. Banking services are hit and normal life is affected in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam. The bandh has so far received mixed responses across India. While protesters have blocked railway track in Amritsar, a bus was vandalised in West Bengal's Cooch Berar. A protest march is underway in Delhi. Banking, transport and other services across the country were hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike on Wednesday. Stay tuned for live updates.