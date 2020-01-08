Bharat Bandh Live: Bus vandalised in WB's Cooch Behar; protest march underway in Delhi

Welcome to our live coverage of Bharat Bandh on January 8. Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike on Wednesday. Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Wednesday strike and its impact on banking services. However, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the bandh will not have any impact on the state. Stay tuned for live updates.
A protest march underway in Delhi, reports ANI.
CITU and Joint committee of trade unions, JCTU, protest rally at peenya industrial area, and Jalahalli Circle, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photos/ B H Shivakumar
The Kalaburagi police evicted CITU leader Maruti Manpade who was staging a protest in an effort to stop the plying of a bus at the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi. Another labour leader and CPM district Secretary Sharanabasappa Mamashetty is stating a dharna in frontof a bus.
Rajasthan roadways employees affiliated with CITU also participated in the 'Bharat bandh'. "Of the total employees, there are nearly 3,000 employees affiliated with CITU in roadways who are participating in the Bharat bandh. The strike's impact is on buses' operations in Churu, Ganganagar, Sikar," Kishan Singh Rathore, general secretary of Rajasthan roadways workers' union (CITU), claimed.
General strike: Mixed response in Rajasthan
The nationwide strike call given by 10 central trade unions evoked a mixed response in Rajasthan during morning hours on Wednesday. Banking and roadways services were partially affected as members of trade unions joined the strike.
A demonstration was held in front of the LIC Building in Jaipur. Members of the banking sector and LIC participated in the demonstration, Mahesh Mishra, a representative of bank employees union, said. (PTI)
Trade unions stage rally in Belagavi
Members of different trade unions commenced rally against anti-labour policies of the union government on Wednesday. Anganwadi, insurance and other unorganized sector workers were participating in the rally.
Canara Bank staff federation staging protest against the central government policy at Bengaluru's JC Road. (DH photo/S K Dinesh)
Lukewarm response to trade unions' bandh call in Lucknow
The nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday evoked a lukewarm response in Lucknow as life was normal during morning hours.
Usual traffic was seen on the main thoroughfares of the state capital and shops and business establishments opened at their usual time. Most of the schools, colleges and other educational institutions, as well as offices, reported normal attendance. (PTI)
State government supports today's Bharat Bandh call of different trade unions, the government at the Centre is an anti-labour government, says Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.
Police gathered outside the Town Hall in Bengaluru. (DH photo/S K Dinesh)
Trade unions' strike hits road, rail traffic in parts of Bengal
Road and rail blockades were reported from several parts of West Bengal as trade union activists along with Left and Congress supporters picketed in support of the 24-hour general strike against the Centre's "anti-people" policies.
The Modi-Shah government’s anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment andare weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh in protest, tweets Rahul Gandhi.
Life in Mysuru normal as trade unions' nationwide strike kicks off
Despite nationwide strike called by employees union, life in the city is normal.
KSRTC and city buses are plying as normal. The movement of private vehicles is also normal.
The schools and colleges are functioning as usual and shops in residential areas are open.
City police department has made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. The police personnel are deputed adequately at vantage points.
As a part of the nationwide strike, DYFI members staged a protest at Kuthar on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. (DH photo)
Normal life is not disrupted in the wake of nationwide strike called by trade unions in Mangaluru. (DH photo)
In Mangaluru, normal life is not disrupted in the wake of a nationwide strike called by trade unions today. All the private city and KSRTC buses are operating normally. The district administration has not declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada. Security has been strengthened across Mangaluru.
Bengal govt to operate more buses during Left bandh
The West Bengal government will operate "22 per cent" more buses that what plies on a normal day during a bandh called by Left parties on Wednesday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari said. The West Bengal Transport Corporation will operate 1,150 buses compared to a daily average of 900, while South Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 826 buses as against a normal of 692, Adhikari said on Tuesday. (PTI)
In Bengaluru, a march of trade union members will be taken out from Town Hall to Freedom Park as part of the stir besides demonstrations would be staged at different parts of the city. Autorickshaw, taxi unions and some factions in the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation have not backed the strike. The Bengaluru Auto-Taxi Sangathanegala Okkoota, a consortium of 12 unions of auto and taxi drivers, has decided not to support the strike, reports PTI.
Schools, colleges to remain open in Karnataka
"Schools and colleges will remain open on Wednesday. There will be elaborate security arrangements to prevent those who would compel people for a forced shutdown," Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.
Tight security in place, says Karnataka minister
As ten trade unions and some associations geared up for a nationwide stir against the Centre's alleged anti-labour policies on Wednesday, a Karnataka minister said tight security will be in place to prevent a forced shutdown.
Security outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday ahead of Bharat Bandh called by various organisations on Wednesday. | DH Photo: Pushkar V
Wednesday's Bharat Bandh to cripple life in Bengaluru
Various trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, INTUC, LPF and bank employees' associations across the country have called for Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, 8th January. Protesting against the central government’s anti-labour policies and decisions, lakhs of workers, bank employees will take to the streets while pressing for their demands. The nation-wide bandh, widely supported across Karnataka, is likely to cripple the daily life of citizens.
Bandh turns into 'strike', to not impact Bengaluru much
The nationwide bandh called on Wednesday by various trade unions and Left parties against the anti-labour polices of the Centre is likely to be a smooth affair, with several organisations terming it a “strike”. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted the bandh will have no effect on normal life. Unions of state-owned transport companies, power transmission firms, autorickshaw, taxi and maxi-cab associations expressed support. The unions will not boycott work but only stage protests, suggesting normal operations of BMTC buses and other transport services.
The central government, meanwhile, has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the 'BharatBandh' called on Wednesday and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.
In West Bengal, trade unions affiliated to Left and other parties called for a bandh against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. However, the state government said it will not support any bandh.
Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this nationwide strike call.
However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.
