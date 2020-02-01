Budget 2020 Live: This budget is to boost income and enhance purchasing power, says FM Sitharaman

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Union Budget 2020. All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will table her second budget in Parliament at 11 am, has arrived at the Parliament with 'Bahi Khata' for the second time. Since the Budget comes at a time when the Indian economy is facing a slowdown, stakeholders are expecting economy-boosting measures in this Budget. Stay tuned for live updates.