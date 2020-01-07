CES 2020: Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Fold, world's first flexible-screen laptop

Lenovo claims that the ThinkPad X1 Fold is ideal for touch heavy content consumption with 13.3-inches of OLED display real estate and weighing less than 2.2 pounds (1kg). In landscape mode with the integrated kickstand in the leather folio case, users can review and annotate the latest presentation or use theBluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard.
ThinkPad X1 Fold has undergone high durability tests
The pOLED display used in X1 Fold has undergone extensive durability testing to make sure it meets our usability criteria in terms of tapping, tracing and dropping, Lenovo said.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a specially designed hinge
"The hinge mechanism, combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate, optimizes the viewing experience when unfolded flat," Lenovo claims.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes intelligent mode-switching software
"We have developed, specifically for Windows 10, clever mode-switching software to adapt to multiple use cases in new environments," Lenovo says
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by latest Intel CPUs
Lenovo's new IntelCoreProcessors with IntelHybrid Technology and will initially be available with Windows 10 in mid-2020. The company has plans to offer ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10X at a later date for enhanced foldable user experience.
Furthermore, optional 5G connectivity will enable new ways of working wherever, whenever and however you want.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will hit stores in mid-2020
ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold sports 13.3-inch OLED flexible screen
Lenovo claims that the ThinkPad X1 Fold is ideal for touch heavy content consumption with 13.3-inches of OLED display real estate and weighing less than 2.2 pounds (1kg). In landscape mode with the integrated kickstand in the leather folio case, users can review and annotate the latest presentation or use theBluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard.
ThinkPad X1 Fold has undergone high durability tests
The pOLED display used in X1 Fold has undergone extensive durability testing to make sure it meets our usability criteria in terms of tapping, tracing and dropping, Lenovo said.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a specially designed hinge
"The hinge mechanism, combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate, optimizes the viewing experience when unfolded flat," Lenovo claims.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold comes intelligent mode-switching software
"We have developed, specifically for Windows 10, clever mode-switching software to adapt to multiple use cases in new environments," Lenovo says
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by latest Intel CPUs
Lenovo's new IntelCoreProcessors with IntelHybrid Technology and will initially be available with Windows 10 in mid-2020. The company has plans to offer ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10X at a later date for enhanced foldable user experience.
Furthermore, optional 5G connectivity will enable new ways of working wherever, whenever and however you want.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will hit stores in mid-2020
ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499.