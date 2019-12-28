Chances of Pejawar mutt seer's recovery bleak, says Junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna: Latest updates

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar mutt's health is in a critical condition. He was admitted to KMC Manipal hospital on December 20, 2019, for the treatment of extensive pneumonia. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has rushed to the hospital after his health became critical in the evening. Swamiji is the 32nd in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt following Vishvamanya Tirtha.