Chances of Pejawar mutt seer's recovery bleak, says Junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna: Latest updates

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar mutt's health is in a critical condition. He was admitted to KMC Manipal hospital on December 20, 2019, for the treatment of extensive pneumonia. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has rushed to the hospital after his health became critical in the evening. Swamiji is the 32nd in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt following Vishvamanya Tirtha.
Chances of Pejawar seer bleak, says junior pontiff, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji
Pejawar mutt junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that according to the wishes of the senior Pejavar mutt pontiff Sri Vishwesha Teertha swamiji, he will be taken to Krishna mutt on Sunday.
Junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji told media persons on Saturday evening that there was no indication of improvement in Pejawar seer’s health. “The doctors had clarified that the chances of his recovery were bleak. Thus instead of keeping him in the hospital, it was decided to shift him to the mutt. All of us want the seer to be in Krishna Mutt until his last breath. The seer with ventilator support will be shifted to the mutt. The expert doctors will continue the treatment in the mutt,” Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said.The seer will not be shifted to other hospitals for further treatment. Already experts from AIIMs and KMC had tried their level best to treat Pejawar seer, he added.
Former Union minister Uma Bharathi, who is also the disciple of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, visited the KMC Hospital in Manipal where the seer is undergoing treatment.
Speaking on the occasion, she said “ the Pejawar seer is one of the greatest sages. He is not only my guru but equal to my father. The society needs the guidance of the seer. I will pray for the recovery of Pejawar seer. I have been staying in Udupi for the last seven days.”
He warned of hunger strike before the Ayodhya verdict
Pejawar seer Vishweshatheertha Swami, on Thursday, warned of staging an indefinite hunger strike if either community held victory procession or resorted to violence post-Ayodhya verdict.
When Vishwesha Theertha Swam wished for Mandir and Masjid in Ayodhya
Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishweshtirtha Swamiji on Monday said that both Ramtemple and Babri mosque should be constructed in Ayodhya. They should not be built in the same piece of land but at some distance, the seer contended.
Pejawar seer critical, BSY rushes to hospital
The condition of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji remains very critical and there is a further decline in his health condition.
