Updates from ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 mission: India’s second unmanned mission to moon -- Chandrayaan 2 -- was set to take off on 15 July from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.51 am. Less than an hour to launch, a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system and ISRO called off the launch as a measure of abundant precaution