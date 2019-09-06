Chandrayaan-2 Live: Vikram Lander located on lunar surface, must have been a hard-landing, confirms Sivan

ISRO Chief K Sivan on Sunday confirmed that Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander has been located on the Lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing. Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were on. Support poured in for ISRO scientists on Twitter, with messages of encouragement flooding the micro-blogging site, after Chandrayaan-2's moon lander Vikram lost contact with ground stations minutes before touchdown early Saturday morning. As the space organisation analyses data from the lander, confusion remains over what actually happened at the very last stage as speculation rife that the mission failed. Stay tuned for live updates