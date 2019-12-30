Citizenship Act Protest Live: Bail plea of an accused who claims to be juvenile in Seemapuri violence case is adjourned till Jan 6, 2020

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds rally against CAA in Purulia, Kolkata. Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi started a Twitter campaign in support of CAA. Fresh protests are scheduled to be held for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today across the country today. 'Rangoli' against CAA and NRC was seen outside homes of late M Karunanidhi, DMK Chief MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi. Stay tuned for more updates.