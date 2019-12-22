Citizenship Act Protest Live: Don't listen to my tape record, look at my track record, says PM Modi

The Congress announced that they would be holding a 'dharna' in Delhi today. Curfew has been lifted in Shillong and life back to normalcy. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies against CAA in West Bengal today. PM Modi to address a rally in Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi amidst anti-CAA protests today. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
PM Modi ends speech at Ramlila Maidan
It is my request to you that you start a programme to clean your neighbourhood. Welcome the new year with a clean Delhi with everybody in your colony. Work towards removing single-use plastics, says PM Modi.
I will do everything I can for the peace and security of our nation, says PM Modi
Don't listen to their tape record, look at my track record, says PM Modi
Saudi Arabia has increased Hajj quota for India after I asked them to do so, says PM Modi
Our relationships with middle-east states are reaching new heights, says PM Modi
To lift the flag is our right but this right comes with certain responsibilities, says PM Modi
I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumors? Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of West Bengal. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? asks PM Modi
Some CMs say that they will not implement CAA in their states, you are chosen by the people, you represent the people, at least discuss the law in closed rooms instead of being insulted by the public, says PM Modi
Educated youth will soon understand the truth behind CAA and NRC, says PM Modi
We are doing what they (Cong) had promised but could not do due to vote-bank politics: Modi
Mamata didi is against Bangladesh refugees, says PM Modi
Ashok Gehlot asked for citizenship for refugees, he has changed his stand now, says PM Modi
There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi: There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out.
Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law; why you can't see their pain: Modi to critics (PTI)
Respect me or not, at least respect Mahatma Gandhi. He said that if Hindus, Buddhists and others feel persecuted in Pakistan and other countries, they are more than welcome in India, says PM Modi.
Persecuted minorities being forced to to leave Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangaldesh and be refugees in India, says PM Modi
We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals' politics: PM Modi
A refugee family named their new-born daughter Nagarikta, says PM Modi
Minorities in Pakistan are being forced to convert, says PM Modi
I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention centers being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. It's a lie and is dividing the nation, saysPM Modi
No new refugees will be benefitted by CAA: PM Modi
Muslims living in India have nothing to fear when it comes to CAA and NRC: PM Modi
Muslims living in India have nothing to fear when it comes to CAA and NRC, there is no detention centre in India, these are lies. I'm surprised by the extent to which they can go to spread lies. Have some mercy on on the poor before you spread lies, says PM Modi.
Urban naxals, well-educated people are telling people that all Muslims will be sent to detention centre, do justice to your education, says PM Modi
NRC was formulated during Congress rule, were they sleeping then? asks PM Modi
33,000 police personnel laid down their lives during work since independence but now being attacked mercilessly: Modi (PTI)
There were attacks on school buses, attacks on trains, motorcycles, trains, bicycles, small shops have been burnt, government property made out of India's honest taxpayermoney has been destroyed. How they (opposition) are, the country has now come to know: PM Modi
When people died in the Anaj Mandi fire, police didn't ask for religion or caste, they tried to save as many as possible, says PM Modi.
Today, those who are misleading Muslims in the name of paper paper, certificate certificate should remember that we have never put paper restrictions for the betterment of the poor, while choosing beneficiaries of schemes: PM Modi
Governments change but policemen are not enemies of anyone: PM Modi
We have never asked anyone if he goes to temple or mosque when it comes to implementing our schemes: Modi
Our Govt has built over 1.5 crore houses for the poor, says PM Modi
In the last five years, our Govt has built over 1.5 crore houses for the poor. We didn't ask for their religion. We just helped the poor and needy: PM Modi
Challenge rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work: PM Modi
I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work, says Modi, citing his govt's various development programmes (PTI)
Every poor family will benefit, irrespective of caste and religion: PM Modi
Every poor family will benefit from the schemes of the BJP, Ujjwala scheme, irrespective of caste and religion, says PM Modi
Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country: PM Modi(ANI)
We want every poor family to benefit from the Ujjwala scheme, says PM Modi
'Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?' asks PM Modi
"Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authorised the unauthorised colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?" aks PM Modi
We still believe in the mantra of 'sabka saath, saba vikas', says PM Modi
People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos: Modi on protests against citizenship law. (PTI)
CAA will help marginalised communities
"For your better future the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill." Stand up and show respect for India's parliament and the mandate you have given us": PM Modi. (NDTV)
Respect the Parliament of India that passed CAA, says Modi
Delhi govt completely indifferent to city's biggest problem, which is availability of drinking water: Modi (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi: Had the Delhi govt not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name, never understood your pain, they never intended to do that.
Clean drinking water, a dream for many even now: PM Modi
Previous governmentsgave full exemption to the occupants of these bungalows, did nothing to regularize your homes, saysPM Modi
Delhi buses were in a bad state, we have built the peripheral expressway, decongesting traffic inside Delhi, reducing pollution, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi on unauthorised colonies: You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that.
PM Narendra Modi on unauthorised colonies: You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that. pic.twitter.com/X55mNLFI5o
25 KM of Metro being built in Delhi everyday: Modi
Opposition has burdened the poor and appeased the rich, says PM Modi
Seeing thespeed of the opposition people, we decided that it will not go on and I will not allow it to run. So we took over work in March this year. Bill relatedto Delhi colonies has been passed in the last session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: PM Modi
Modi attacks rivals for not doing enough for unauthorised colonies, says he decided he cannot let this go on. (PTI)
Previous governments tried to stop land for the landless: PM Modi
Happy that the BJP and I have a good opportunity to usher a new era
I am happythat the BJP and I havea good opportunity to usher a new era in the lives of more than 40 lakh people of Delhi. Congratulations to those who have received ownership of land, the greatest capital of your life: PM Modi
I thank people from all corners of Delhi: PM Modi
They (AAP) haven't shown, integrity and honesty says Modi
Ramlila Maidan has been witness to many historical events: PM Modi
Provided land ownership titles to 40 lakh people: Modi
We have provided land ownership titles to over 40 lakh people, says PM Modi
This is a great opportunity for me and the BJP to show what we can do: PM Modi
PM Modi begins his speech at Ramlila Maidan chanting Unity in Diversity.
MP Manoj Tiwari welcomes PM Modi
Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari welcomes Prime Minister Modi at the rally in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.
AIADMK clear on support to CAA, to take it to people: CM
Unfazed by protests in Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has told Home Minister Amit Shah that the AIADMK is clear on its support to the legislation that provides citizenship to six minority communities from three neighbouring countries.
CAA row: Internet services snapped in Jaipur till 8 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later on Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation.
CAA, NRC's uncertainty could affect neighbours: B'desh
The CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said but voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.
CAA row: People march in Delhi in support of students
Scores of people took out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action for violent protest against the new citizenship law.
Tejasvi Survya confirms that CAA will be not linked with NRC, but asks Indians to get over it. "We are in the process of creating a new India, an India with a Rs 5 trillion economy. Your namby-pamby secularism which you people have promulgated so far is not going to work anymore," he said.
Modi to address rally in Delhi amid anti-CAA protests
Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law thatcritics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a rally later on Sunday for BJP in the capital.
CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations, said Nitin Gadkari. "I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine," Gadkari said.
CAA: Curfew lifted in Shillong
Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.
CM BSY announces Rs 10L relief for Mangaluru victims
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh relief each to the families of victims who died in Mangaluru during the recent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Anti-CAA protests continue as death toll rises to 24
Thousands of people joined freshralliesagainst a contentious citizenship law in the countryon Saturday, with 24 killed so far in nearly two weeks of widespread unrest.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19.
Traffic will be affected on Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road and Ranjit Singh flyover during PM's rally, says the advisory, according to PTI.
CAA stir: Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies in WB
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.
CAA stir makes foreign tourists anxious
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, the tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Tight security for PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
CAA-NRC: Karnataka begins mapping ‘illegal’ immigrants
Amid the collective defiance by many states against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), Karnataka has caught the attention of the nation by announcing to go ahead with the process of screening‘immigrants’ close on the lines of NRC process in Assam.
BJP ally SAD demands the inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to ANI.
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
NRC, CAA are everyone's burden: Faizan Mustafa
There has been much debate about how the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will impact people. Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, shares his perspectives.
3 RJD leaders expelled for vandalising auto-rickshaws during 'band' in Bihar
Three RJD members including party's Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, have been expelled from the party for vandalising auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
District Administration of Dibrugarh: Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 10 pm in the district, today.