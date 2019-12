Protests continue to erupt in multiple cities and towns in the nation against the amended Citizenship Act. Opposition leaders led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi meet President Ram Nath Kovind over police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah accused the Opposition of spreading wrong messages across the nation. Amit Shah further claimed that there has been no violence in the Northeast for three days. Stay tuned for more updates.