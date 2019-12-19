Citizenship Act Protest Live: It's detention time, internet downtime as India stands up to new law

The Internet has been shut in parts of Delhi with Airtel, Vodafone and Jio suspending their services in parts of Delhi. Police have detained protesters near Bengaluru's Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle area. Twenty others have been detained in Kalaburagi for defying Section 144. Even in Delhi, police have arrested protesters who gathered near Red Fort. Prohibitory orders across Karnataka have been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC. CM B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the Congress is behind protests against CAA. In Delhi, entry and exit of 19 stations are closed. Stay tuned for more updates.