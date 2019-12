The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to stay operation of Citizenship Act. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said that the Citizenship Act will be implemented in the state. Earlier today, Section 144 was imposed in North East Delhi. Sonia Gandhi, other Opposition MP's will meet the President to discuss Jamia crackdown. Later today, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.