Citizenship Act Protest Live: No detention centres will come up in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Amid ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution against the Citizenship Act in the state assembly. Stay tuned for more updates. Congress came in support of the resolution. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that his government "is safeguarding jati, mati, bheti" (community, land, home) of the indigenous people of the state. Stay tuned for more updates.