Citizenship Act Protest Live: Not convinced by PM Modi's assurance, say Jamia Students

The opposition on Monday stepped up protests against the amended Citizenship Act with the Congress holding a 'Satyagraha for unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and its ally DMK leading a massive rally in Chennai, while scattered demonstrations were held against the contentious law in several states by students and others. The BJP also held a rally in Kolkata in support of the Act which was addressed by party working president J P Nadda. Thousands of people from the Muslim community hit the streets in Bengaluru against the Act and the proposed NRC following a call by around 35 organisations under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Bengaluru. Stay tuned for more updates.