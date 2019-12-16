Citizenship Act Protest Live: Oppn spreading 'falsehood' about CAA, says Shah

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up on Tuesday a plea alleging "violence" and “police brutalities” against students in Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders sat on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a mega rally in Kolkata against the amended Citizenship Act. Earlier today, the SC agreed to hear pleas against the Act on Dec 18. Stay tuned for more updates.