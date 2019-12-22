Citizenship Act Protest Live: Owaisi will say that sun rises from the West, says Amit Shah

Protests in Karnataka against the Citizenship Act is going on with different organisations hitting the road. The opposition has stepped up protests against the amended Citizenship Act with the Congress holding a 'Satyagraha for unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and its ally DMK leading a massive rally in Chennai, while scattered demonstrations were held against the contentious law in several states by students and others. The BJP also held a rally in Kolkata in support of the Act which was addressed by party working president J P Nadda. Thousands of people from the Muslim community hit the streets in Bengaluru against the Act and the proposed NRC following a call by around 35 organisations under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Bengaluru. Stay tuned for more updates.