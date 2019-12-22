Citizenship Act Protest Live: PM Modi's rally in focus amidst raging anti-CAA protests

Youth wings of left parties take out a torch rally against Citizenship Act, in Thiruvananthapuram. Delhi court on Saturday sent the Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days' judicial custody. Earlier today, Congress announced that they would be holding a 'dharna' in Delhi on Sunday. Entry and exit gates at all stations were opened and normal services were resumed in all stations, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Stay tuned for more updates.
Anti-CAA protests continue as death toll rises to 24
Thousands of people joined freshralliesagainst a contentious citizenship law in the countryon Saturday, with 24 killed so far in nearly two weeks of widespread unrest.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19.
Traffic will be affected on Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road and Ranjit Singh flyover during PM's rally, says the advisory, according to PTI.
CAA stir: Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies in WB
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.
CAA stir makes foreign tourists anxious
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, the tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Tight security for PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
CAA-NRC: Karnataka begins mapping ‘illegal’ immigrants
Amid the collective defiance by many states against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), Karnataka has caught the attention of the nation by announcing to go ahead with the process of screening‘immigrants’ close on the lines of NRC process in Assam.
BJP ally SAD demands the inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to ANI.
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
NRC, CAA are everyone's burden: Faizan Mustafa
There has been much debate about how the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will impact people. Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, shares his perspectives.
3 RJD leaders expelled for vandalising auto-rickshaws during 'band' in Bihar
Three RJD members including party's Bhagalpur district president Tirupati Nath Yadav, have been expelled from the party for vandalising auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
District Administration of Dibrugarh: Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 10 pm in the district, today.