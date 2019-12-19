Citizenship Act Protest Live: Police deployed in Bengaluru's Town Hall area; CM asks cops to avoid untoward incidents

Police have been deployed in Bengaluru's Town Hall area ahead of 'bandh' called by a consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka today. Prohibitory orders across Karnataka have been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC. In Delhi, entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station while protesting against the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens in Darbhanga. Stay tuned for more updates.