Citizenship Act Protest Live: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained near Amit Shah's house in Delhi

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha has been detained near Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. Curfew in Mangaluru has been relaxed from 12 noon to 2 pm. The port-mortem of two civilians, who lost their lives in Mangaluru amid the CAA and NRC protests, is underway in Mangaluru. Section 144 has been imposed in 12 police stations of North East Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates.