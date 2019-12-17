Citizenship Act Protest Live: Refugees will get Indian citizenship, will live as Indians with honour, says Amit Shah

Supreme Court asked petitioners to approach jurisdictional high courts and that there will be no judicial probe into police brutality against persons protesting against the citizenship amendment act. Further the SC said that high courts could appoint former SC or HC judges for the purpose of inquiry after hearing Centre & the respective States. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders sat on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also led a mega rally in Kolkata against the amended Citizenship Act. Stay tuned for more updates.