The Supreme Court will hear a plea on "violence" and “police brutalities” against students in Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University today. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders sat on a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also led a mega rally in Kolkata against the amended Citizenship Act. Stay tuned for more updates.