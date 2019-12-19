Citizenship Act Protest Live: Section 144 to remain imposed in Bengaluru till tomorrwo

Two civilians lost their lives in Mangaluru amid the CAA and NRC protests, police firing and stone-pelting that took place in the city. Internet has been shut in parts of Delhi with Airtel, Vodafone and Jio suspending their services in parts of Delhi. Police have arrested protesters who gathered near Delhi's Red Fort and Jantar Mantar. Section 144 is imposed in all the districts of Karnataka, earlier today, historian Ramachandra Guha was arrested for staging demonstration against CAA in Bengaluru. West Bengal CM in her third rally this week said, “BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres who are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community." Stay tuned for more updates.