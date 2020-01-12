Citizenship Act Protest Live: Tharoor joins protest against CAA-NRC outside Jamia Millia Islamia

Home MinPM Modi said that he wanted to clarify the youth of West Bengal and the Northeastern states regarding CAA. Left students on Saturday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan. The students, chanting 'Azadi' and 'Shame shame' broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded an explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi, who they said is behind CAA and NRC.