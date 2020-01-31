Coronavirus Outbreak live: AI aircraft to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital. She is stable and is being closely monitored. Death toll due to coronavirus rose to 213 across China on Friday. Air India will operate a special flight to Wuhan City to evacuate Indian nationals stranded at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned for more updates.
The person infected with coronavirus in Kerala has been shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College due to security reasons.
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India B747 aircraft to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China, say officials. (PTI)
5 more persons admitted to RML hospital for possible exposure to novel coronavirus
Five more persons -- four men and one woman -- have been admitted to the Centre-run RML hospital for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus which has killed 170 people in China and is spreading worldwide.
Indiareported its first case of novelCoronavirusin Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the Union health ministry said.
A female medical student of a university in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has tested positive for the virus. She is stable and is being monitored closely, it said. (PTI)
India prepares to begin airlifting citizens from China
India is preparing to begin airlifting its nationals from the epicentre of 2019-nCoV outbreak in China on Friday, even as it is still waiting for the government of the communist country to formally give nod to its proposal for evacuation.
“We are awaiting for the necessary approval from the Chinese Government. We hope this will be granted soon,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told journalists on Thursday.
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
1 positive case of novel coronavirus found in Kerala
One positive case of novel coronavirus has been foundin Kerala. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.
China urges food producers to resume production amid virus outbreak
China's agriculture ministry on Thursday urged feed producers and slaughter houses to speed up the resumption of production, in a bid to increase supplies amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Air India pilots' union sounds caution on Wuhan evacuation flights
With Air India preparing to operate flights to evacuate Indians from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, a pilots' union of the carrier has said the airline cannot afford any mistakes and risk spreading the infection.
Coronavirus: what we do and don't know
How deadly and how contagious is the coronavirus? When do symptoms appear, and can a patient spread the virus before they do? Experts are zeroing in on these and other questions, but clear answers are not yet at hand.
AYUSH Ministry's health advisory to use Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy for prevention from coronavirus draws criticism
Ayush Ministry has put up an advisory regarding prevention from the novel coronavirus that has taken life of nearly 170 people in China and has affected 1700 people.
Coronavirus: McDonald's closes all branches in China's virus-hit Hubei
US fast food giant McDonald's said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the country's borders.
Coronavirus outbreak: China yet to let India evacuate citizens from ground zero
India could not start airlifting its citizens from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China even on Wednesday, as the government of the communist country did not give its nod to New Delhi's proposal to send special aircraft to evacuate them.
