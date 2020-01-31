Coronavirus Outbreak live: AI aircraft to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital. She is stable and is being closely monitored. Death toll due to coronavirus rose to 213 across China on Friday. Air India will operate a special flight to Wuhan City to evacuate Indian nationals stranded at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned for more updates.