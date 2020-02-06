Coronavirus Outbreak Live: First patient cured in Thailand

The first coronavirus patient has been cured in Thailand. Foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders, Immigration official informed on Thursday. The coronavirus that appeared late December has claimed 563 lives, infected more than 28,000 people in mainland China and spread to more than 20 countries. Stay tuned for more updates.
First coronavirus patient cured in Thailand
Foreigners who have been to China after Jan 15 not allowed in India: Immigration official
Foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15, 2020 are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders: Immigration official
All visas issued to Chinese passport holders suspended: Immigration official
All visas issued to Chinese passport holders coming from anywhere in the world, including regular (sticker) & e-visa issued before February 5, have been suspended with immediate effect. Restrictions not applicable to Chinese passport holders of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan:Immigration Official
Coronavirus: 3 foreign nationals among 2528 under observation in Kerala
The Kerala government on Wednesday said that three foreign nationals are among the 2,528 people under observation in the state for the novel coronavirus infection and no new cases have been reported.
At least 93 people with minor symptoms of the virus have been lodged in isolation wards of various hospitals, state Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters here.
People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return, says DGCA
In view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Aviation regulator DGCA told airlines on Wednesday that any person who will henceforth travel to the country will be quarantined on return.
Among Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two nation. SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.
In its circular to domestic as well as international airlines, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return." (PTI)
09:12
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus cases in India. Stay tuned for live updates.
China coronavirus toll touches 490; 24,324 total confirmed cases
The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24,324, Chinese health officials announced on Wednesday.
By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died after being infected and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported.It said 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.
07:13
A suspected case of coronavirus admitted to isolation ward of Hisar's Civil Hospital
India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks
As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.
Coronavirus: Mass cancellation of hotel bookings in Kerala, says Minister
A day after the Kerala government declared the novel coronavirus as a 'state calamity', Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the epidemic outbreak had begun affecting the tourism sector as hotel bookings have suffered mass cancellations.
In view of Coronavirus, Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to 425
China virus death toll rises to 425 with 64 new fatalities, according to the government. The govt also said that coronavirus cases exceeded 20,400 nationwide:AFP news agency
Coronavirus has been declared state disaster in Kerala on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to ANI.
Centre sets up task force to monitor coronavirus: Reddy
The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.
Coronavirus: Karnataka districts bordering Kerala put on high alert
The Karnataka government on Monday ordered high alert across border districts after neighbouring Kerala reported the second confirmed case of dreaded n-CoV Coronavirus. District administrations in Kodagu, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru that share boundary with Kerala have been put on high alert over the movement of people with suspected cases.
Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry on Monday reported the third positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala.
Amid Coronavirus panic, sale and price of masks in Bengaluru shoot up
Fear and rumours of coronavirus reaching Bengaluru have resulted in a sudden jump in sale of face masks in the city.
With three confirmed cases of the deadly virus got reported in Kerala, one family in Bannerghatta was put under screening on suspicion of carrying coronavirus on Friday. Neighbours of the family had informed officials that they had returned from China recently.
29 samples tested negative in Karnataka
Dept of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka: Till date, 29 samples tested negative. The border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar, and Mysore are on high alert.
Virus deaths in China rise to 360, exceeding SARS mainland toll
China's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.
The fresh toll came a day after China imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines.
After 8-day construction, China virus hospital to receive patients
Built in just eight days, a Chinese hospital dedicated to treating people infected with a new coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, will begin to receive patients on Monday, state media said.
Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors
Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday.
Coronavirus: Indian students back from China share a light moment, dance inside quarantine facility in Haryana
Amid the scare of the deadly coronavirus, Indian students who returned from China’s Hubei province were seen dancing to a Haryanvi number at Haryana's Manesar on Sunday.
Second case of coronavirus reported in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday reported the second confirmed case of novel corona virus (2019-n-Cov) in a Kerala student, who had traveled to China.
Six Indians in China stopped from boarding special flight to India due to high fever
Six Indians stranded at the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city were stopped from boarding the first special Air India flight to India due to high fever, officials said on Saturday.
Temporary shortage of ROG Phone II as supply disrupted by Coronavirus outbreak: Asus
Taiwanese tech major Asus on Saturday said there will be a temporary shortage of its gaming smartphone 'ROG Phone II' due to disruption in supply chain on account of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus admitted to RML Hospital
Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation ward of RML hospital here, taking the total number of patients housed at the facility to eight, hospital authorities said on Saturday.
US declares coronavirus 'emergency,' bans travelers from China
The US said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of a deadly new virus.
Coronavirus outbreak: AI flight evacuating 324 Indians from China lands in Delhi
Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said.
75,000 in Wuhan infected with coronavirus: study estimates
More than 75,000 people -- ten times the official tally of confirmed cases -- have been infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan, ground zero of a global health emergency, according to research published Friday.
Bengaluru: Two institutes will test for Coronavirus samples from today
Twocity-basedinstitutesare now fully equipped to test samples of coronavirus, which the state health department has so far been sending to the NationalInstituteof Virology at Pune.
Coronavirus: A study in virulence
Less than a month after a novel coronavirus struck the picturesque Chinese city Wuhan in Hubei province, the first set of scientific results on the deadly virus shows its eerie similarity to the SARS pathogen that swept the world 17 years ago, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing 774 in 17 countries.
Screening of Indian students from Wuhan to be done by AFMS: Indian Army
Indian Army: Screening of the Indian students from Wuhan, China, at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO).
Indian Army created facility near Manesar, Haryana to screen Indian students
Indian Army has created a facility near Manesar, Haryana for quarantine of approximately 300 Indian students who will be arriving from Wuhan, China. At the facility, students can be monitored for a duration of weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
The United States told its citizens not to travel to China in the first major response to the World Health Organization's declaration of a global emergency over the spreading coronavirus, as Chinese authorities Friday increased the toll to 213 dead and nearly 10,000 infections.
Coronavirus: Rahul shows sympathy to families of dead
As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength topersevere through the ordeal.
Coronavirus: Air India special flight to evacuate Indians from Wuhan
Air India will operate a special flight to Wuhan City on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals stranded at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has triggered panic globally.
The person infected with coronavirus in Kerala has been shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College due to security reasons.
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India B747 aircraft to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China, say officials. (PTI)
5 more persons admitted to RML hospital for possible exposure to novel coronavirus
Five more persons -- four men and one woman -- have been admitted to the Centre-run RML hospital for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus which has killed 170 people in China and is spreading worldwide.
Indiareported its first case of novelCoronavirusin Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the Union health ministry said.
A female medical student of a university in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has tested positive for the virus. She is stable and is being monitored closely, it said. (PTI)
India prepares to begin airlifting citizens from China
India is preparing to begin airlifting its nationals from the epicentre of 2019-nCoV outbreak in China on Friday, even as it is still waiting for the government of the communist country to formally give nod to its proposal for evacuation.
“We are awaiting for the necessary approval from the Chinese Government. We hope this will be granted soon,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told journalists on Thursday.
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
1 positive case of novel coronavirus found in Kerala
One positive case of novel coronavirus has been foundin Kerala. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.
China urges food producers to resume production amid virus outbreak
China's agriculture ministry on Thursday urged feed producers and slaughter houses to speed up the resumption of production, in a bid to increase supplies amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Air India pilots' union sounds caution on Wuhan evacuation flights
With Air India preparing to operate flights to evacuate Indians from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, a pilots' union of the carrier has said the airline cannot afford any mistakes and risk spreading the infection.
Coronavirus: what we do and don't know
How deadly and how contagious is the coronavirus? When do symptoms appear, and can a patient spread the virus before they do? Experts are zeroing in on these and other questions, but clear answers are not yet at hand.
AYUSH Ministry's health advisory to use Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy for prevention from coronavirus draws criticism
Ayush Ministry has put up an advisory regarding prevention from the novel coronavirus that has taken life of nearly 170 people in China and has affected 1700 people.
Coronavirus: McDonald's closes all branches in China's virus-hit Hubei
US fast food giant McDonald's said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the country's borders.
Coronavirus outbreak: China yet to let India evacuate citizens from ground zero
India could not start airlifting its citizens from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China even on Wednesday, as the government of the communist country did not give its nod to New Delhi's proposal to send special aircraft to evacuate them.
