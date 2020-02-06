Coronavirus Outbreak Live: First patient cured in Thailand

The first coronavirus patient has been cured in Thailand. Foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders, Immigration official informed on Thursday. The coronavirus that appeared late December has claimed 563 lives, infected more than 28,000 people in mainland China and spread to more than 20 countries. Stay tuned for more updates.