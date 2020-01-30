Coronavirus Outbreak live: India reports first case in Kerala

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital. He is stable and is being closely monitored. A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. On Thursday, China's National Health Commission said 7,711 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus. Stay tuned for more updates.