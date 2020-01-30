Coronavirus Outbreak live: India reports first case in Kerala

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital. He is stable and is being closely monitored. A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. On Thursday, China's National Health Commission said 7,711 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus. Stay tuned for more updates.
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
China urges food producers to resume production amid virus outbreak
China's agriculture ministry on Thursday urged feed producers and slaughter houses to speed up the resumption of production, in a bid to increase supplies amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Air India pilots' union sounds caution on Wuhan evacuation flights
With Air India preparing to operate flights to evacuate Indians from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, a pilots' union of the carrier has said the airline cannot afford any mistakes and risk spreading the infection.
Coronavirus: what we do and don't know
How deadly and how contagious is the coronavirus? When do symptoms appear, and can a patient spread the virus before they do? Experts are zeroing in on these and other questions, but clear answers are not yet at hand.
AYUSH Ministry's health advisory to use Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy for prevention from coronavirus draws criticism
Ayush Ministry has put up an advisory regarding prevention from the novel coronavirus that has taken life of nearly 170 people in China and has affected 1700 people.
Coronavirus: McDonald's closes all branches in China's virus-hit Hubei
US fast food giant McDonald's said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the country's borders.
Coronavirus outbreak: China yet to let India evacuate citizens from ground zero
India could not start airlifting its citizens from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China even on Wednesday, as the government of the communist country did not give its nod to New Delhi's proposal to send special aircraft to evacuate them.
