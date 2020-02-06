Coronavirus Outbreak Live: People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return, says DGCA

A suspected case of coronavirus admitted to the isolation ward of Hisar's Civil Hospital. Air India CMD, on Tuesday, announced that the airline will suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8. Coronavirus cases in China rose to 425 with 64 new fatalities. Kerala health ministry yesterday confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the state. China's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China. Stay tuned for more updates.