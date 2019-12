Up to 43 have lost their lives in Delhi's Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in a fire accident that broke out in the wee hours of today. Over 50 people were trapped inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, according to the police. An NDRF team handling the fire said that the majority of the fatalities were due to inhalation of carbon monoxide. Stay tuned to DH for all the updates.