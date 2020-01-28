Delhi Elections 2020 Live: BJP targeting autowallahs who painted I love Kejriwal on their autos, says Kejriwal

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. In Delhi polls, Amit Shah is saying Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh. People asking Shah, are you country's Home Minister or a bus conductor? tweets senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Stay tuned for more updates.