Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Chargesheet to arrest JNU students will be given before Feb 12, says Shah

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. AAP releases its manifesto. PM Modi addressed a public rally in Dwarka and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke in Jangpura, Delhi. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says, ‘AAP's vision is to enable every ‘aam aadmi’ to live with dignity and prosperity.' Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing a public rally in Sadar Bazaar and later to speak in Budh Nagar & Greater Kailash. Stay tuned for live updates.