Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Fail to understand how JD(U) is extending alliance with BJP, says Pavan Varma

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The BJP may field a fresh candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly seat, reports ANI. The Congress released its third list of five candidates, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency. BJP has released the second list of nominations. It has fielded Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal, who will file nominations today. Congress has fielded first-timer, Romesh Sabharwal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat in the upcoming elections. Stay tuned for live updates.