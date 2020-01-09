Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Former Congress MLA of Delhi joins AAP

In the last nine years, Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) 109 schools were closed, while the Delhi government opened 20,000 new classrooms in the last five years, says Kejriwal. Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The state will go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11. Stay tuned for live updates.
Five-time Congress MLA and former Deputy Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal joins Aam Aadmi Party. (PTI)
AAP tells Manoj Tiwari 'Tumse Na Ho Paayega'
The AAP has made light of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's claim that his party if elected to rule Delhi will give five times more benefits to people, telling him "Tumse Na Ho Paayega".
BJP made Delhi "garbage capital of India": Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.
Delhi government has been trying to work for the welfare of the people for the past 5 years, says Delhi CM.
AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises while the BJP has not been able to fulfill their promises, says Kejriwal.
Delhi Police is not responsible for voilence in state, they just follow orders from above, says Kejriwal.
SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission of India on plea against use of plastic, especially banners, hoardings, during polls.
'AAP to use '3Cs' yardstick while selecting candidates'
The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.
Delhi polls: Cong appoints election-related committees
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.
Delhi goes to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11
Delhi will go to polls for a new Assembly on February 8 when voters will decide whether to give AAP another shot at power or provide the BJP, which is out of power in the national capital since 1998, a chance to be on the driver seat.
Congress, which had uninterrupted 15 years at power till 2013, may remain at a distant third, as it is perceived to have lost its momentum after relegating AAP to third in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May last year.
