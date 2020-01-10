Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Govt opens window for electoral bond sale from Jan 13

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Centre on Thursday announced opening another window for selling electoral bonds from January 13. While addressing the media on Jan 9, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that in the last nine years, Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) 109 schools were closed, while the Delhi government opened 20,000 new classrooms in the last five years. The state will go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11. Stay tuned for live updates.