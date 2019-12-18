GST Council meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; tax rates may remain unchanged

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting. In the recently held pre-Budget meet, farm experts asked the government to remove GST on agri-inputs, revamp crop insurance scheme, land lease rental while fixing MSP and ban futures trade on agri-commodities. Earlier, the financial sector made a case for promoting leasing by reducing GST, reduction of GST rates on term insurance for increasing its penetration and to provide easier credit to digitally active users by streamlining KYC norms. Stay tuned for live updates.