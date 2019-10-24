Haryana Election Result Highlights: Hung Assembly in Jatland; will Khattar reclaim government?

The Haryana election results took a sharp turn, on Thursday, as Congress gained ground winning 31 seats. This shook the stronghold of BJP in the Jatland. The saffron party, on the other hand, became the largest party in the state with a 3% increase in vote share, still failed to even get close to the halfway mark, winning only 39 seats.\r\nJJP won 10 seats, ultimately making Dushyant Chautala the kingmaker, which in itself is a huge win for the party considering that it was founded on December 2018 and gained such popularity.\r\nINLD gets the biggest blow, as its vote share decreased by 2.45 per cent in this election as compared to that in 2014.\r\nWill Chautala side with the state's largest party and bring back the Khattar regime? Or will the opposition join hands against? Let's see.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThank you for joining DH for the updates.