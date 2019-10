The speculations in Haryana finally comes to an end as JJP and BJP forge an alliance to form government in Haryana. BJP, who gained 40 seats in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2019, needed external support for a majority and they found a willing partner in JJP. Dushyant Chautala, the founder of JJP has been offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister. The announcement of the alliance was made by Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.