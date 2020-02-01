Here is a list of things that got cheaper and dearer after announcement of Budget 2020

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for financial year 2020-21. The Budget was announced at a time when the economy is apparently slumping and the GDP growth has reduced. To reduce the consumption of imported goods and promote the usage of domestic products, the government has increased the custom duties on some products, making those a bit costlier. Also, to reduce the prices of some products, government has decreased the custom duty on the products. Following is the list of products that will either be light on your pocket or will lighten your pocket.