Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Houston Texas in USA, ahead of the mega 'Howdy Modi' event. He was received by Christopher Olson, Director of Trade and International Affairs, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the airport. 'Howdy Modi' is to to be staged in the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which is expected to be attended by about 50,000 people.