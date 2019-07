It was utter domination from England. They excelled with the ball to restrict Australia to 223. Then they thumped the Aussies with the bat to clinch a comfortable 8 wicket victory. This is Australia's first loss ever in a World Cup semifinal. England, touted as the favourites to lift the trohpy before the tournament began, will clash with New Zealand in the final. This will be their fourth World Cup final, and the first since 1992 World Cup. And finally, the World Cup will see a new winner.