ICC World Cup Final ENG vs NZ: Bairstow, Root rebuild after Roy falls early

Lockie Ferguson into the attack finally.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.1 Ferguson to Bairstow, DOT, back of a length to start, coming in, cuts Jonny in half\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.2 Ferguson to Bairstow, WIDE, short ball and down leg too\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.2 Ferguson to Bairstow, DOT, back of a length again but he is in position this time to punch down the wicket\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.3 Ferguson to Bairstow, DOT, punches to extra cover this time\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.4 Ferguson to Bairstow, 1 run, full now outside off, driven to extra cover, they take a quick single after the Kiwi skipper does well to stop it\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.5 Ferguson to Root, DOT, short ball and Joe obliges with a pull, but there is a leg gully for it to be stopped\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n15.6 Ferguson to Root, 1 run.