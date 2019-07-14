ICC World Cup Final ENG vs NZ: New Zealand openers look to vindicate decision to bat first

2.1 Woakes to Nicholls, DOT, back of a length on leg stump line, he shuffles across and tucks to square leg\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n2.2 Woakes to Nicholls, DOT, tries to entice a booming drive with this fullish delivery wide of off, but Henry is smart enough to let it go\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n2.3 Woakes to Nicholls, DOT, that was deader than a dodo! Henry has gone for the DRS but. Typical Woakes delivery, pitched on off, coming in off the pitch and seam, beats the inside edge and strikes the back pad. Seems a bad review already. Oh my, no it is a great review! Just missing the stumps, by a matter of 2 inches I presume. My word, this is a great start\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n2.4 Woakes to Nicholls, DOT, he looks nervous already. Prods forward to defend this straight ball, gets an inside edge onto pad though\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n2.5 Woakes to Nicholls, 2 runs, too straight now, tucked to deep square leg for two\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n2.6 Woakes to Nicholls, DOT.