ICC World Cup Final ENG vs NZ: Woakes returns to take de Grandhomme, Latham out

48.1 Woakes to Latham, 1 leg byes, appeal from Woakes for lbw and he misses the run out chance as well! Morgan has gone for the DRS here. And that pitched outside leg, waste of a review that\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n48.2 Woakes to Santner, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep mid wicket\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n48.3 Woakes to Latham, FOUR WIDES, oh unlucky there Buttler. This was the slower one bowled very wide of leg stump, it spun away past the gloves, and 5 runs are added to the total\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n48.3 Woakes to Latham, OUT, gone. Low full toss outside off, looking for the yorker but Tom cannot latch on, chips it straight to mid off\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLatham c sub (Vince) b Woakes 47(56)