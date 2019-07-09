ICC World Cup Semi-Final IND vs NZ Highlights: Kiwis stride into the final after thrilling win

Tell me how India would prefer to play New Zealand in the semi-finals again?Absolutely no one gave the Kiwis a chance, but Kane Williamson believed. Even when they posted a below-par 239. Even when Jadeja looked like he would play the game of his life to take India over the line. He had an answer for everything today.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJadeja wreaked havoc for them in the morning by running out Ross Taylor and taking an overhead catch but they did enough to get to 239. It looked a low total, but quickly turned into a mountain for India. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul fell inside four overs, and suddenly DK and Pant found themselves with a rebuild job.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThey did that for a while before the former perished, courtesy a brilliant one-handed low catch from Jimmy Neesham. Pant was then joined by Pandya, and the two youngsters showed why Indian cricket's future is in good hands. They curbed their natural game to take it deep but a rush of blood consumed both of them.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBoth went for a slog sweep of an in-form Mitchell Santner, and were beaten in flight and line. MS and Jadeja then joined hands but the game looked to be out of reach, considering MS' recent patchiness and Jadeja's inconsistency. But the two showed just why they have been a successful partnership for so long.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMS prodded and tucked, while Jadeja launched a counter-attack. Whenever he wanted to go overboard with it, MS had a chat with him to calm him down, and it worked. For a long time. Jadeja scored his first ODI fifty in five years, and the game looked to be in the bag.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThat's when Williamson brought out his trump card. Trent Boult took Jadeja out with a slower ball, and then Guptill made the most important contribution in this World Cup, picking up and hitting bulls eye to catch MS short in yet another knockout game. It is probably the last we will see of him in India colours, and it is such an irony that he has to be dismissed run-out in that.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThis has been a thriller, but do not forget to join us tomorrow as England take on Australia. There is really nothing to choose between the two, so let's see how that pans out. Goodbye!