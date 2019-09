The eighth IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 was released on September 25. According to the list the number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018, while the number of billionaires in terms of US dollar has reduced to 138 from 141. Scroll down to see the five richest Indians in 2019.