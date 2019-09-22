India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live: Rohit falls but India off to a flyer

Andile Phehlukwayo comes into the attack.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n3.1 Andile to Dhawan, one run\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n3.2 Andile to Kohli, in the air but falls short of third man. One run\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n3.3 Andile to Dhawan, backfoot punch down the ground for four! He was so early into the short, just past the outstretched hand of the bowler.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n3.4 Andile to Dhawan, four more! Thick edge races to the third man boundary!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n3.5 Andile to Dhawan, one run\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n3.6 Andile to Kohli, defended off the backfoot. No run