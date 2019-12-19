IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Accelerated sales are on

After a fiery start to the IPL Auction, which saw Aaron Finch join RCB for Rs 4.4 crore, Pat Cummins stole the show with a huge price tag move to Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 15.5 crore, Sheldon Cottrell was sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore. The eight franchises continue to battle for the players they need while their cash reserve runs out. At this point, which team do you think can challenge for the IPL 2020 title? Follow Deccan Herald for the latest updates.