IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore

After a fiery start to the IPL Auction, which saw Aaron Finch going to RCB for Rs 4.4 crore, Pat Cummins going to Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 15.5 crore, Sheldon Cottrell was sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore. The event is seeing the eight franchises wrestle it out for the players they need to fill 73 slots from a pool of 338 players who are on the auction block. Every strike of the gavel and cash in the kitty will matter for the franchises that are all looking to build teams that will challenge for the IPL 2020 title. Follow Deccan Herald for the latest updates.