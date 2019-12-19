IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore

After a fiery start to the IPL Auction, which saw Aaron Finch going to RCB for Rs 4.4 crore, Pat Cummins going to Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 15.5 crore, Sheldon Cottrell was sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore. The event is seeing the eight franchises wrestle it out for the players they need to fill 73 slots from a pool of 338 players who are on the auction block. Every strike of the gavel and cash in the kitty will matter for the franchises that are all looking to build teams that will challenge for the IPL 2020 title. Follow Deccan Herald for the latest updates.
Ravi Bishnoi sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore
Midhun Sudhesan goes unsold
M Siddharth sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
K C Cariappa goes unsold
Riley Meredith goes unsold
Ishan Porel sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh
Kartik Tyagi sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.3 crore
Tushar Deshpande goes unsold
Kulwant Khejroliya goes unsold
Akash Singh sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod goes unsold
Ankush Bains goes unsold
Prabhsimran Singh goes unsold
K S Bharat goes unsold
Kedar Devdhar goes unsold
Anuj Rawat sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 80 lakh
Shahrukh Khan goes unsold
Pavan Deshpande goes unsold
Yashasvi Jaiswal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore
Varun Chakravarthy sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore
Deepak Hooda sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh
Priyam Garg sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore
Virat Singh sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore
Rahul Tripathi sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh
Harpreet Bhatia goes unsold
Manjot Kalra, Rohan Kadam go unsold
Zahir Khan goes unsold
Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, Hayden Walsh Jr go unsold
Piyush Chawla sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore
Sheldon Cottrell sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore
Tim Southee goes unsold
Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore
Andrew Tye goes unsold
Jaydev Unadkat sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore
Shai Hope, Mohit Sharma, Dale Steyn go unsold
Heinrich Klaasen, Mushfiqur Rahim, Naman Ojha, Kusal Perera go unsold
Alex Carey sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore
Stewart Binny goes unsold
Chris Morris sold to RCB for Rs 10 crore
Sam Curran sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore
Pat Cummins sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore
Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme go unsold
Chris Woakes sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore
Glenn Maxwell goes to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore
Aaron Finch sold to RCB for Rs 4.4 crore
Jason Roy sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore
Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara go unsold
Robin Uthappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore
Eoin Morgan sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore
Batsman Chris Lynn sold for Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 Auction begins
Funds with franchises
CSK: Rs 14.60 crore,
Delhi Capitals: Rs 27.85 crore
KXIP: Rs 42.70 crore
KKR: Rs 35.65 crore
MI: Rs 13.05 crore
RR: Rs 28.90 crore
RCB: Rs 27.90 crore
SRH: Rs 17 crore
Steyn makes a comeback - At Rs 2 crore base price this time
South African fast bowler Dale Steyn who had gone unsold in the previousIPLauction, has pegged his base price at Rs 2 crore this time. Steyn wasroped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile. That didn't go too well for him as he suffered an injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.
Indian young guns to watch out for
Among the Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. All of them come with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
IPL auction list pruned
As many as 338 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. The initial shortlist had 332 players.
Read more here.
It's time for some auction
The country is grappling with an unprecedented turmoil, but then the show must go on. And as if bringing a momentary distraction to those inclined, the auctions for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in Kolkata on Thursday.
Not far enough so as to not to feel the heat but distant enough to remain unobstructed, the bourgeois confines of a five-star hotel will play host to the annual player drafting process. The event, which starts in the afternoon is expected to lastlate evening,with73 slots to be filled across eight franchises.
Read more here.
Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad - The youngest player in the pool
At 14 years and 350 days, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is the youngest name in the auction pool. The left-arm chinaman, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, may join the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi to play for the high-profile franchise league.
Noor was impressive in the Under-19 one-day series against India recently, picking up nine wickets and with the teams' fascination for wrist spinners, he could be taken up early.
Aussies pulling out the big guns
The Aussies are going big this time with five Australians --fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell and batsman Chris Lynn -- enlisting themselves, among seven overseas cricketers, at the highest base price of 20 million rupees (about $279,000).
IPL 2020: How to watch the auction live
IPL fever is here again with the auction for the 13th season happening live on Dec. 19.
The auction will see the eight franchises bidding to fill 73 slots from a pool of 332 players -- 186 Indian, 143 overseas and three players from Associate Nations. Each teamcan have a maximum of eight overseas players and a total strength of 25 players.In all, 997players had originally registered for IPL 2020.
Read more here.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 auction happening in Kolkata. The auction is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST. The franchises had earlier sent in a pruned player list, reducing the number of players from 997 to 332 (186 Indians, 143 overseas players andthreefrom Associate Nations). Six more players were added yesterday to bring the total to 338 players.
Stay tuned for the latest updates!