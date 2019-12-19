IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: Pat Cummins sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore

The auction for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League set off to a fiery start with Aaron Finch going to RCB for Rs 4.4 crore, Eoin Morgan going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore and Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping 10.75 crore. The event is seeing the eight franchises wrestle it out for the players they need to fill 73 slots from a pool of 338 players who are on the auction block. Every strike of the gavel and cash in the kitty will matter for the franchises that are all looking to build teams that will challenge for the IPL 2020 title. Follow Deccan Herald for the latest updates.